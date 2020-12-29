Despite the Apple store look of the place,the attitude here is just terrible. More than a few people have commented to me about the staff attitude after having visited here. Between knowingly selling sub-standard product (the Alien Dawg by Canaca was dry as dust the day i bought it and only exchanged after 20 minutes of convincing the female store rep that is was garbage - a fact she eventually supported about Canaca products) or the snotty attitude from the Manager and staff alike I decided to avoid this place like the plague. There are many other choices starting to happen in Brantford. Steer clear of this place.