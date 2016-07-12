E.J.
I go to a lot of different clubs and this is one is by far the best! I definitely recommend this club! Great People, Great Service, and Great Prices!! This is my new spot!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
I go to a lot of different clubs and this is one is by far the best! I definitely recommend this club! Great People, Great Service, and Great Prices!! This is my new spot!
my visit was 5/16 in the late afternoon. it was not busy and they have a couple spaces on their property to park in. this place has pretty much everything you need. :-) the prerolls the budtender gave me for being a first timer are quality, and the selection is great. i was recommended their SFVOG but it seems they ran out when i came in. staff was lovely. i regret not asking my budtender’s name as she was amazing!
Great flowers/wax friendly staff good prices
Convenient great place
Best place to get meds came for vacation to Cali stop by here & loved it !!!
Great service, low prices. rec shop, visiting from vegas love the local shops.
Very clean, professional and helpful staff with security and easy parking. Flower and product selection was good. I would come back here again.
Love the service, quality top shelf, and quick easy visit! Definitely gonna be a regular there!
They are so awesome to me every time! Never walk out unhappy. Worth the visit :)
The friendliest and knowledgable shop I've visited. The bus tenders always have a positive attitude, smile, and make the patient feel welcomed. I always walk out with better product than expected. I recommend this shop highly.