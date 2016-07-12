kurrkneee on May 17, 2019

my visit was 5/16 in the late afternoon. it was not busy and they have a couple spaces on their property to park in. this place has pretty much everything you need. :-) the prerolls the budtender gave me for being a first timer are quality, and the selection is great. i was recommended their SFVOG but it seems they ran out when i came in. staff was lovely. i regret not asking my budtender’s name as she was amazing!