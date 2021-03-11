During my visit the staff was very friendly and knowledgeable regarding the products Shango was showcasing. Shango’s atmosphere is sleek and modern, yet very relaxed, and the Budtender walks the gallery-like sales floor with you, which provides a more focused, and personal experience. I purchased some flower by Illicit, and a 5 pack of pre-rolls by Clover from Shango, both items are of very good quality, and are quite effective. I will most definitely shop at Joplin Shango again, and will be sure to spread the good word that is SHANGO!!!