Follow
Shango Win Sivers "Airport"
971.279.5526
238 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 139
Show All 45
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Flower Power Hour!
Valid until 2/9/2020
Stop by any SHANGO location from 4-6 and save 5% on anything under an eighth, 10% off of anything between an eighth and a quarter and 15% off anything over a quarter!
While supplies last.
Flower Power Hour!
Valid until 2/9/2020
Stop by any SHANGO location from 4-6 and save 5% on anything under an eighth, 10% off of anything between an eighth and a quarter and 15% off anything over a quarter!
While supplies last.
Staff picks
Diamonds - Grape Valley Kush
from Shango
66.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Flav - Apple Belts
from Flav
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Apple
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Gron - Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt Bar
from Gron Chocolate
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$21.6each
In-store only
ACDC (High CBD) .5g
from Cascade Valley
0.45%
THC
10.8%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$3.6each
In-store only
All Products
Diamond - A-Dub
from Shango
33.25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Banana N Cream
from Shango
31.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Grease Monkey
from Shango
28.79%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - GSC Haze
from Shango
27.45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GSC Haze
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Mango OG
from Shango
27.12%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Memory Loss
from Shango
31.84%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Palpatine
from Shango
25.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond - Star Killer
from Shango
26.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - GSC Haze
from Shango
27.54%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GSC Haze
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - Humble Pie
from Shango
21.47%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - OG-78
from Shango
7.34%
THC
15.24%
CBD
OG-78
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - Orion's Belt
from Shango
20.68%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orion's Belt
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - Roadkill Skunk
from Shango
22.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Roadkill Skunk
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Easy - Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
18.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - B. Banner
from Shango
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Casper OG
from Shango
23.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Chem Kesey
from Shango
19.92%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Do-Si-Dos
from Shango
23.02%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Orange Juice
from Shango
18.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Juice
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Orion's Belt
from Shango
18.97%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Orion's Belt
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Road Kill Skunk
from Shango
19.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Road Kill Skunk
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - XJ-13
from Shango
19.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - Baby Stewie
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - Candyland
from Unknown Brand
22.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - Green Smack
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - OG #18 (Private Reserve)
from Shango
20.34%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - Original Glue
from Shango
18.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium - Sirius Black
from Shango
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve - Full Metal Jacket
from Shango
24.71%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Full Metal Jacket
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve - Grape Valley Kush (Shango)
from Shango
23.51%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve - Humble Pie
from Shango
23.86%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve - OG Chem Cookies
from Shango
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve - Trap Star
from Shango
25.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trap Star
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BHO Shatter - Ghost Cookies
from Botanical Laboratories
70.5%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ghost Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
BHO Shatter - Heaven Sun & Sky
from Botanical Laboratories
67.45%
THC
1%
CBD
Heaven, Sun & Sky
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
BHO Shatter - Sour Kush OG
from Botanical Laboratories
66.97%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
123456