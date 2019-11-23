Shango produces, distributes and sells a full range of premium cannabis products, including flower, concentrates and cannabis-infused confections, baked goods and beverages. We currently own and operate several state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facilities in Oregon, as well as three retail medicinal cannabis stores in the greater Portland area. Many Shango products are also available at select retailers throughout Oregon. Shango plans to expand our cultivation, processing and wholesale and retail operations rapidly throughout Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, California and any other states where the sale of medicinal and/or recreational cannabis products is permitted by law. We are committed to setting the standards for product quality, customer service, ethical business practices and education for the entire Cannabis Industry. Shango is a leading advocate for the safe and responsible use of cannabis products.