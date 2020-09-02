Stop by any SHANGO location from 4-6 and save 5% on anything under an eighth, 10% off of anything between an eighth and a quarter and 15% off anything over a quarter!
Return your used Shango containers to earn points toward a 20% off order of your choosing. 50 points will earn you this reward. Ask an associate for more information about our point system and details.
Veterans save 10% on their purchase total.
All day, every day!! If you work in the Cannabis Industry, you'll get 10% OFF all of your purchases! Even if you don't work for Shango!
All Seniors age 55 and over get 10% OFF everything in the store!
Spend $50 or more on anything in the store and GET 25% OFF your full purchase!!
Monday - Munchie Monday (15% OFF Select Edibles) Tuesday - Vape Tuesday(15% OFF select Cartridges) Wednesday - Wacky Wednesday(15% OFF Tincture and Topicals) Thursday - Thirsty Thursday(15% OFF Beverages) Friday - 20% OFF Flash Sale Saturday - Shatterday, spend $75 and receive a free T-shirt! Shango extracts starting at $10. Sunday - All Day Flower Power Hour (5% OFF Grams, 10% OFF 8ths, 15% OFF Quarters+)
Review us on Leafly, Weedmaps or other Social Media! Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. Up to two discounts a month for two separate Social Media Reviews!