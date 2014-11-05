Jackieo1279
Markie
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Markie
Very nice layout with knowledgeable staff (Blair). Love the discounts! I didn’t fell rushed or shy to ask questions about products. I appreciated the time my bud tender spent with me. I’ll definitely be returning on a regular basis!
😂😁✌😁ALWAYS HERE IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION DARLING!! Thanks for the shout out! Make sure you show your review to us the next time you come in, get $5 off your Purchase of $15 or more, excludes our discounted products. Don't forget you can drop 3 reviews a month for this discount!
Always my first stop when I arrive in Portland. Budtenders are super helpful. Today it was Carmen and Blair providing great service.
😂😁✌😁ALWAYS HERE IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION DARLING!! Thanks for the shout out! Make sure you show your review to us the next time you come in, get $5 off your Purchase of $15 or more, excludes our discounted products. Don't forget you can drop 3 reviews a month for this discount!
This is my regular spot where I buy all my cannabis product's... They have the best deals on flower that I have found... Today I seen that if I drop my Budtender's name that I could get a 5.00 discount... so today my Budtender's name was Matthew !!!
Blair was smiling, happy, knowledgeable, and genuinely friendly. The store was peaceful very clean. I felt well like some kind of VIP. Thanks Blair and thanks for whomever created the atmosphere.
😂😁✌😁ALWAYS HERE IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION DARLING!! Thanks for the shout out! Make sure you show your review to us the next time you come in, get $5 off your Purchase of $15 or more, excludes our discounted products. Don't forget you can drop 3 reviews a month for this discount!
Kristy was amazing and so was Carman !! Lovely ladies
$4 GRAM def made the experience high on-air #itsnotashow
after 1 year of living in the northwest I finally stopped into the shop and had a blast!!! got help from Blair. she was very helpful and answered all my questions I had to be answered. would recommend this shop to anyone in the surrounding area.
😂😁✌😁ALWAYS HERE IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION DARLING!! Thanks for the shout out! Make sure you show your review to us the next time you come in, get $5 off your Purchase of $15 or more, excludes our discounted products. Don't forget you can drop 3 reviews a month for this discount!
Came here from hawaii. I originally planned on going to a bunch of dispensaries around oregon. But shango was the best dispensary I've been to. The deals here are crazy , and the customer service is amazing. Markie helped us out a lot, very knowledgeable about everything, and helped make our visit very easy and fun! Ps : they got the best deals!
Thank you very much! We try very hard to provide an educational and exciting experience for our lovely customers! :) Hope to see you again! -Markie
David was very helpful in choosing our flower. Good deals on everything