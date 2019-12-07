179 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 171
Show All 47
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Flower FriYAY!
Come in every Friday and get 30% off all of our flower, 40% off select strains!
Some restrictions may apply. Not to be combined with other offers. While supplies last. Tax always included.
Flower FriYAY!
Come in every Friday and get 30% off all of our flower, 40% off select strains!
Some restrictions may apply. Not to be combined with other offers. While supplies last. Tax always included.
All Products
French Bread #1
from Phresh Cannabis
24.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
French Bread #1
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
91 Sister #6
from Phresh Cannabis
29.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
91 Sister #6
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LA Kush Cake
from Superb
26.27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wonder Dawg
from Excolo
28.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wonder Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemon
from Rip City Roots
26.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush x Gelato
from Rip City Roots
19%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Triangle Kush x Gelato
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zombie Fritters
from Phenix Farms
22.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Zombie Fritters
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jack
from Phenix Farms
19.16%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lavender Jack
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LSD
from Pruf
21.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana
from Rip City Roots
24.55%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screw Driver
from Pruf Cultivar
16.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screw Driver
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridges
from Pruf Cultivar
26.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Steel Bridges
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem
from Pruf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
C Banana
from Farmer Ken's
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
C Banana
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from Root Life Farm
26.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Do-Si-Do
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Tomato Hill Company
18.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Apex
from High Latitude Farms
27.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Apex
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Phyre Craft Cannabis
22.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Remedy
from Phyre
5.68%
THC
8.93%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Dosi
from Pruf Cultivar
22.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Dosi
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Haze
from Pruf Cultivar
17.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Haze
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works
from Pruf Cultivar
6.3%
THC
10.7%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frank's Gift
from Koru Cannabis
4.75%
THC
10.88%
CBD
Frank's Gift
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin
from Excolo
8.96%
THC
10.16%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Blocks
from Pruf Cultivar
21.75%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Goat Blocks
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze
from Pruf Cultivar
20.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Timberline Haze
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Pruf Cultivar
15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pacific Juniper
from Pruf Cultivar
20.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pacific Juniper
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg
from Rip City Roots
26.28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Merlot OG
from Tao Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Merlot OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Chapman Creek Farm
19.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
26.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
True Blue
from Unknown Brand
13.82%
THC
0%
CBD
True Blue
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phoenix Tears THC RSO
from Nu
65.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Phoenix Tears THC RSO
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Astral Works
from Pruf Cultivar
30.07%
THC
51.9%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
G Krush
from Pruf Cultivar
76.67%
THC
0%
CBD
G Krush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Silverback Stiletto
from Pruf Cultivar
75.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Silverback Stiletto
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Stardawg
from Pruf Cultivar
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
PHK
from Buddies
55.33%
THC
20.55%
CBD
PHK
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Salmon River OG
from Buddies
76.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
12345