Container Return Program
Return your used Shango containers to earn points toward 20% off a purchase. Ask an associate for more information.
Points are based on container type. This program can not be combined with any other discount.
Diamond I GSC Haze
from Shango
27.45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GSC Haze
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Private I Starkiller
from Shango
26.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum I Roadkill Skunk
from Shango
22.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Roadkill Skunk
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Special I OG 78 I 2:1
from Hoodview Cannabis
7.34%
THC
15.24%
CBD
OG #78
Strain
$4.81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Special I GSC Haze
from Shango
27.54%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GSC HAZE
Strain
$4.81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Premium | Candyland
from Shango
22.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Casper OG |
from Shango
23.25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium | Green Smack
from Shango
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Orion's Belt
from Shango
20.68%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orion's Belt
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | A-Dub
from Shango
32.4%
THC
0.19%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Grape Valley Kush
from Shango
23.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | Banana `N` Cream
from Shango
31.72%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | Grape Valley Kush
from Shango
24.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | Mango OG |
from Shango
27.12%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mango OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | Memory Loss
from Shango
25.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | Triple Choc. Chip | 20% OFF | GRAMS ONLY
from Pacific Frost Farms
27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Bruce Banner #5
from Shango
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bruce Banner #5
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Chem Kesey
from Shango
19.92%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Grease Monkey
from Shango
22.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Orange Juice
from Shango
18.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Juice
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | XJ-13
from Shango
19.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium | Baby Stewie
from Shango
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Baby Stewie
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium | GG Number Four
from Hoodview Cannabis
18.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Premium | OG #18
from Hoodview Cannabis
20.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Private Reserve
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond | A-Dub
from Shango
33.25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum | Do-Si-Dos
from Luvli
23.02%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve | OG Chem Cookies
from Shango
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve | Trap Star | GRAMS ONLY
from Shango
25.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trap Star
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Chem Kesey | EIGHTHS ONLY
from Shango
22.47%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Fire OG
from Frontier Farms
22.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Humble Pie
from Shango
21.47%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special | Roadkill Skunk
from Shango
19.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Roadkill Skunk
Strain
$4.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Buddies | Kosher KushDistillate Cartridge | 1g
from Buddies Brand
77.4%
THC
3.77%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Angel | Angel Wings CBD Crystalline
from Angel
0%
THC
99.6%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories | Jilly Bean Diamonds-N-Sauce | 1g
from Botanical Laboratories
61.82%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories | Nice Cherry Live Resin | 1g
from Botanical Laboratories
70.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Nice Cherry
Strain
$281 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs | Kobe-Ade BHO Shatter | 1g
from Botanical Laboratories
69.12%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Kobe-Ade
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs | White Tahoe Cookies BHO Shatter | 1g
from Botanical Laboratories
66.51%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Buddies | Pal-Patine Live Resin | 1g
from Buddies Brand
68.6%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Buddies | Pal-Patine Live Resin Dripper | 1g
from Buddies Brand
67.2%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Pal-Patine
Strain
$381 g
In-store only
