We are a family-owned indoor medical marijuana cultivation facility offering medical marijuana patients premium quality marijuana products either delivered to their door or at our patient lounge in our Maine location by appointment. Shannon's Best Buds is here to help patients choose what products may be best for them with our Leafly partners! Our extensive flower menu of strains alone will give patients the variety they need to help the myriad of issues Marijuana can treat. If smoking flower is not preferred, we got you! Choose from the friendly options we make available; edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, butter and distillate for making your own edibles. The state of Maine allows us to treat folks from out of state from: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington, DC. Show us your photo state ID and your medical card. If your state allows you to purchase in Maine you may buy 2.5 ounces total of any combination of products within a 15 day period. Ride the Wave with us!