Shatter
Deals
MOONROCKS! By True Cali
Valid 11/7/2019
MOONROCKS! - Top Shelf Flower, Dipped in 99% THC Distillate, and coated in Kief! Mind bendingly potent...and only $20 per gram.
While supplies last
All Products
East Coast Sour Diesel by Cypress Cannabis
from Cypress Cannabis
21%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by True Humboldt
from True Humboldt
21.16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by True Humboldt
from True Humboldt
19.15%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Key Lime Pie by CruCannabis
from CruCannabis
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Hell's Fire OG by Glasshouse
from Glasshouse
24%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
KC Blue Power by Roots
from Roots
19.02%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush by Hum Farms
from Hum Farms
22.79%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Power OG by Power Flower
from Power Flower
21.58%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by CruCannabis
from CruCannabis
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Purple by Honeydew Farms
from Honeydew Farms
24.69%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Miyagi OG by Jetty
from Jetty
25.74%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Kush Cake by Honeydew Farms
from Honeydew Farms
22.85%
THC
___
CBD
$37.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Passion Orange Guava by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
21.23%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Boss OG by House Weed
from House Weed
18.06%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel by High Garden
from High Garden
18.91%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sled Dawg by Kanebas
from Kanebas
28%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Jack F1 by CruCannabis
from CruCannabis
26.87%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
15.98%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Trifi by Honeydew Farms
from Honeydew Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Haze by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
22.77%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Cypress Cannabis
from Cypress Cannabis
22.46%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Dimebag
from Dimebag
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cake by High Garden
from High Garden
21.19%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Thin Mint Cookies by High Garden
from High Garden
25.33%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos by High Garden
from High Garden
21.23%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by High Garden
from High Garden
21.64%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Autumn
from Autumn
25.14%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Shark Shock by Autumn
from Autumn
22.09%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Sherbert by CruCannabis
from CruCannabis
28.19%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Zkittlez by Humboldt Farms
from Humboldt Farms
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Kush by House Weed
from House Weed
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel by Cypress Cannabis
from Cypress Cannabis
21.14%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Skunk by Cypress Cannabis
from Cypress Cannabis
21.25%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush by Cypress Cannabis
from Cypress Cannabis
20.83%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Bogota Berry by Marley
from Marley
22.91%
THC
___
CBD
$37.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Tangie by Marley
from Marley
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Banana by House Weed
from House Weed
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
25.36%
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Spyrock OG by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
