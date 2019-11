One of only two fully licensed and legal dispensaries in the City of San Bernardino. At Shatter, we strive to bring you the products you want at the prices you crave. Our staff stands ready to help you select the product that will best deliver the experience you seek. Our products are all fully tested by licensed state laboratories and include THC content so you can be sure you're actually getting what you buy. Parking is located behind the building in our large, gated and secure parking lot. California Excise Tax: 15% San Bernardino City Tax: 6% Sales Tax: 8% PRICES SHOWN IN LEAFLY MENU INCLUDE CALIFORNIA EXCISE TAX PRICES DO NOT SHOW SAN BERNARDINO CITY TAX & CA SALES TAX