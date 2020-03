SHERBINSKIS FAIRFAX serves as homebase for the renowned purveyor of luxury cannabis. As a cult-favorite brand that is thoroughly embedded in culture, SHERBINSKIS aptly debuts its first brick and mortar location on the world famous Fairfax Ave. This famous stretch, also known as "The Block," has been called home by some of the most exclusive brands around the globe. Nestled right in the mix of the hotspot that is favored by both locals and tourists, the SHERBINSKIS FAIRFAX storefront is undeniable with its signature orange lettering artistically set in lush foliage.

While SHERBINSKIS products are available at other retailers, SHERBINSKIS FAIRFAX carries many items that are exclusive to its location. Whether it's experiencing the legendary Sunset Sherbert or a new strain from the Sincere by SHERBINSKIS collection, SHERBINSKIS FAIRFAX is a destination for the high end lifestyle that can be appreciated by both the canna-connoisseur and canna-curious.

Discover SHERBINSKIS luxury goods, merch, and a selection of the highest quality cannabis products at 345 N. Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA.