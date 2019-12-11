37 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Monday Madness
Valid 5/20/2019
$9/g pricing on "In-House" flower strains.
Deal is active on Monday of every week! Deal only valid on strains cultivated by Shift. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
Monday Madness
Valid 5/20/2019
$9/g pricing on "In-House" flower strains.
Deal is active on Monday of every week! Deal only valid on strains cultivated by Shift. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
All Products
Grape Star
from Unknown Brand
11.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
6.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Lemon G13
from Unknown Brand
18.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Buffalo Bill
from Unknown Brand
10.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
C02 Nectar Distillate Syringe | Sativa | Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
75.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
C02 Nectar Distillate Syringe | Indica | Northern Skunk
from Unknown Brand
86.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Bhang Refined Oil Cartridge | Sativa | Hybrid | Inica
from Unknown Brand
83.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
TRIVACOR | Metered Dose Inhaler (Pineapple)
from Unknown Brand
81.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
O.pen Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
O.pen Original | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
O.pen ISH | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20250 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Dabaratus | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
O.pen Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.pen Craft Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Distillate Jar | Sativa
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Distillate Jar | Indica
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moondance
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
District Edibles Gummies Hybrid (Sour Apple or Peach)
from Unknown Brand
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Midnight Cookies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lemon Bars
from Unknown Brand
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Dankazine Orange
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Derived Hard Crushed Candy | Sativa | Indica
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dos Gringos Lemonades assorted flavors | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Bhang Chocolate Bar | Milk Chocolate Indica
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
District Edibles Gummies |Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Karma Trichs | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Karma Koi | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Bhang Chocolate Bar | Milk Chocolate Indica
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Bhang Chocolate Bar | Ice Chocolate Sativa
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Bhang Chocolate Bar | Dark Chocolate Indica
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
6.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Katsu Bubba Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Sherbert X Stardawg #2
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Buffalo Bill
from Unknown Brand
10.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Norad
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lemon G-13
from Unknown Brand
12.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Grape Star
from Unknown Brand
11.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Pax 3
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$249.99each
In-store only
8oz Salve | Lavender
from Unknown Brand
480mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only