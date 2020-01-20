17 products
CO2uesday
Valid 5/21/2019
20% discount on all CO2 extracted products.
Deal is active on Tuesday of every week. Deal only valid on CO2 Extracted products. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
All Products
Kosher Kush (CBD)
from Unknown Brand
8.04%
THC
10.03%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Boss Hog *Guest*
from Unknown Brand
18.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Do Si Do *Guest*
from Unknown Brand
19.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Grape Spodi #3 *Guest*
from Unknown Brand
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Bhang | Refined Oil | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from Unknown Brand
83.46%
THC
1.26%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Dabaratus | Sativa | Indica
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Mountaintop Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
O.pen Craft Reserve | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.pen ISH | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/4 g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.pen Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Derived Cannabis Crush Candy | Indica | Sativa
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Distirct Edibles Gummies | Sativa |
from District Edibles
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | Lemonade | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Magic Buzz | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | High Peach
from Unknown Brand
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Budder Pros | Night Time Tincture
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | Salve Stick
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only