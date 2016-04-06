ShowGrow is a premiere, state and locally certified medical cannabis clinic, offering the most sophisticated experience possible to our patients. We offer a diverse variety of medicinal products and smoking accessories in our state of the art showroom. We believe in creating an atmosphere that is conducive to our patient’s health, ease of access and above all, their complete safety. Our bud tenders are knowledgeable and eager to help you find the medicine you need. We always accept out of state patients with valid doctor's recommendations.