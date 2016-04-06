Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
ShowGrow is a premiere, state and locally certified medical cannabis clinic, offering the most sophisticated experience possible to our patients. We offer a diverse variety of medicinal products and smoking accessories in our state of the art showroom.
We believe in creating an atmosphere that is conducive to our patient’s health, ease of access and above all, their complete safety. Our bud tenders are knowledgeable and eager to help you find the medicine you need.
We always accept out of state patients with valid doctor's recommendations.