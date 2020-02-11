We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Welcome to Sierra Green! Largest Selection in the Inyo County! Best Deals!
We are a Premium Cannabis Dispensary in Bishop, CA that specializes in high quality cannabis and CBD products. Our staff are very knowledgeable in both THC and CBD Products so we can assist you in getting the right products for your needs.
We carry a large selection of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, tinctures, tea, lotions, creams and other THC and CBD Products.
Pet CBD available - Known to help with anxiety and pain for your pets.
Specially formulated for CBD for Dogs, Cats, and Horses!