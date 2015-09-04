CALL FOR DELIVERY: 775-800-WELL. Providing Northern Nevada with the finest quality recreational and medical marijuana, Sierra Well cultivates a wide variety (15-30) strains of premium cannabis in our local, state of the art facility, to be hand harvested, meticulously trimmed and cured, lovingly packaged, and dispensed by our compassionate staff of highly trained experts. Our Dispensary carries concentrated products made from our own flowers, in our popular proprietary strains. We also stock an expansive variety of infused products and edibles,as well as a selection of top shelf, carefully vetted and affordable accessories. Check our menu or feel free to call to request products. All of our products undergo rigorous testing by a state certified, third party laboratory, not only for safety, but also to determine strain potency, cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles. Relax in the comfortable atmosphere of our Dispensary, designed by and for patients, where the focus is on the needs of the community, education and compassionate care. Our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary staff invite you to come meet our Sierra Wellness Connection family.