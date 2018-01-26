Silhouettes Services marijuana delivery brings you amazing deals, on exquisite flower, to your door, at your convenience. Call for superb customer service and boutique quality marijuana, with hard-to-find strains like Sage & Sour, Ghost Train Haze, Master Kush and Wedding Cake. Feel free to call for more info on effects and experiences as well. For the green thumbs among us, we also stock a variety of healthy clones. Silhouettes Services proudly delivers cannabis to Oak grove, Oregon City, Beavercreek, Milwaukie, Happy Valley, Damascus, Canby, Tualatin, West Linn, Lake Oswego, Gladstone, Clackamas Mulino . If you are outside of this range in Clackamas County, please call us as we may be able to deliver all the same! Quick in Clackamas, as we like to say. Minimum order $30, (503)419-7888 ***DELIVERY ONLY, MED, REC 21+