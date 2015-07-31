We are Nevada's first dispensary to open and happily serve both medical patients and recreational customers. We are the only dispensary in North Nevada to offer separate sales floors for our medical patients and recreational customers. Whether you are a first-time guest or a weekly returner, our goal is to always treat you with a pleasurable experience. We also welcome all out of state medical card holders! At Silver State Relief, everything we do demonstrates our commitment to incomparable quality, education, and support for medical marijuana cardholders in Nevada and other states. ---------- Coins for Cannabis! We have a coin machine available for customers to exchange their change and turn it in to funds to spend at no charge! ---------- Medical Patient Discounts: 10% Senior (55yrs+ with valid ID) 10% Veteran 15% Senior Veterans *Ask about our Industry Discount!* ---------- We accept online pre-orders and delivery orders for medical and recreational patients. Please visit www.silverstaterelief.com and Click "Order Online".