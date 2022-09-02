This is a brand new location for them and dispensary for us! This is going to be my go to- they are the ONLY place here (Springs) to carry the strain-specific strain- that I need/want. The front area is big, and cozy with a couch, tv, water and atm. They have a great selection, and of course have many strains I haven't seen elsewhere in the springs. There is even a chat feature on their website and is answered quickly. The woman working the store was very helpful and quite sweet. Do yourself a favor, and drive over there. Thanks Silver Stem Rockrimmon-COS- I literally do not need to go anywhere else.