*Tax Included in Pricing *Now offering online Pre-order *Visit our website: www.silverstemcannabis.com/order-now for a full menu and more information Silver Stem Cannabis is a Portland Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Silver Stem Cannabis envisions a world where individuals have the right to care for their health through a high-quality, natural alternative medicine. Silver Stem Cannabis is proud to advance the cause of their cannabis by offering Portland patients and adult use customers with safe access, knowledge, and honest service. History: Silver Stem Cannabis proudly joined the Portland cannabis community in May 2015, and are proud to have served their patrons for nearly three years. The founders, cannabis industry professionals, moved back to their hometown of Portland, Oregon to take part in the state’s new recreational industry and help both adult use and medical customers access an excellent marijuana experience. Their dispensary specializes in small-batch, high-quality cannabis with an exceptional product to fit every budget. Silver Stem Cannabis thrives on a commitment to tailoring the dispensary experience to each customer. Their compassionate staff loves solving the problem of finding each’s optimal marijuana product through science, knowledge, and their client's desire. Staff: When visitors come to Silver Stem Cannabis, they’re going to leave with a giant smile on their faces. The dispensary’s knowledgeable budtending team loves symptom targeting and knows the minute differences between marijuana strains and product types. Silver Stem Cannabis educates first-time smokers and connoisseur consumers alike. Their diverse staff brings a wealth of experience without ever acting pretentious or making customers feel uncomfortable. Silver Stem Cannabis strives to exceed their Portland clientele’s expectations with flying colors. Per Oregon law, all of Silver Stem Cannabis’ marijuana products are lab tested for quality assurance, and their dispensary refuses to stock anything but Clean Green Certified product. They welcome both cash and card payment, and medical patients may purchase cannabis tax-free. Veterans and seniors receive 15% off on Sundays and 10% the rest of the week. Those with questions can chat with Silver Stem Cannabis’ knowledgeable staff over Facebook, Instagram, email or via phone. Their Portland facility offers a full 15-space parking lot with ADA accessibility. Service Location: Silver Stem Cannabis stands proudly in the Hollywood District of Northeast Portland, Oregon. They welcome dispensary customers from Rose City Park, Grant Park, Sullivan’s Gulch, and Irvington. Laurelhurst, Alberta and North Tabor cannabis connoisseurs travel to explore their dispensary. Their marijuana product selection entices clientele from Sunnyside, Mt. Tabor, Boise and Pearl District. Whether their customer's journey from Maywood Park, Richmond, Southeast Portland or Northwest District, Silver Stem Cannabis is proud to change the game in the Portland marijuana community. Location Information: Northeast Portland makes up one corner of the larger Portland metropolis, Oregon’s largest city. Founded on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers, the city welcomes visitors through the Portland International Airport or traveling across from Washington via the I-5 and I-205 freeways. The Portland Expo Center houses many business and cultural events in its immense complex, while the historical Hollywood Theatre screens indie films on its 50-foot screen. The Moda Center houses the NBA’s Trail Blazers and the NHL’s Winterhawks, and Mt. Tabor Park is home to a large, forested park with plentiful walking trails. From the Wonder Ballroom to the Portland Farmers Market, Silver Stem Cannabis is proud to help enrich Portland’s cannabis culture. Address: 1926 NE 40th Ave Portland, OR 97212