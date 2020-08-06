- 20% off Topicals - 15% off Tinctures and RSO - Add a $12 Bronze Shelf 1/8 to any Full Price Purchase
- $30 Top Shelf 1/8, $60 Top Shelf 1/4, $114 Top Shelf 1/2, $216 Top Shelf Oz. - 3 SDK Cookies are $12 - 3 BHOmbChelly's Jellys Gummies are $12 - 3 Emerald Extracts are $24
- 30% off White Label Extracts - 10% off other extracts - 20% off Ounces
- 15% Off For Seniors (60+) and Veterans - 10% Off CBD Products - Double Baker Rewards Points! 2x
- 10% Off Everything In The Store - 15% Off of Accessories - 20% Off Select 1/2 Ounces
- $6 Gold/Silver Shelf Gram w/ any Full Price Purchase - 15% off Select Edible - Double Baker Rewards Points! 2x
- 20% Off O.PenVAPE Craft Reserve Cartridges - 10% Off Wax, Shatter, and Cartridges - 10% Off Silver Shelf (1/8th and up)
- 20% off for all our Baker Rewards loyalty members! - Second Wednesday of the Month