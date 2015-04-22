XERUM on October 2, 2018

i come here from hillsboro. usually have a very positive experience. this time the employee argues products with me. telling me I've never bought what I've bought. im a medical patient an their is a record of my purchases. can't believe i get treated like this. i will start taking my business elsewhere, where im appreciated. being disabled an going almost 3 hours out of my way for meds is not fun. if you want to be treated fairly here come in AM shift or before management leave.