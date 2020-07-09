About this dispensary
Silver Therapeutics - Orange (Adult Use)
We are curators of responsibly grown and manufactured cannabis wellness products. Our second adult-use retail is located in the heart of Orange, MA. We encourage people to visit our website www.silverthera.com to Reserve Ahead starting at 7am each morning for same-day pickup. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. Our team of compassionate cannabis consultants are always here to help you. Be well and see you in the shop soon!