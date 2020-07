ryanlyman47 on July 16, 2020

As our towns 1st dispensary it's nice to not have to drive 30 plus minutes to get my medication yet wish Massachusetts prices would drop by 50% like most other states. I can drive to Maine (2hrs) and buy twice as much for the same money which blows my mind. Mac shatter isn't bad, could be a tad more stable and STILL better than The Sanctuary in Gardner by a mile..