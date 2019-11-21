Follow
Silver Therapeutics
413-458-6244
45 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
No deals available at this time
Under Massachusetts regulations, we are not currently permitted to offer deals on cannabis products.
No deals available at this time
Under Massachusetts regulations, we are not currently permitted to offer deals on cannabis products.
All Products
9D4-R1
from Curaleaf
17.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
9D4
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Sira Naturals
14.33%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
9D4 R1
from Curaleaf
17.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
9D4
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Cobra
from Curaleaf
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Lavender
from Good Chemistry Nurseries
21%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
19.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Purple Durango OG
from Good Chemistry Nurseries
14.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Purple Durango OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mother of Grapes Shatter 1g
from Sira Naturals
84.3%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Mother of Grapes
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Moonrocks - Hybrid 1G
from Sira Naturals
59.4%
THC
3.3%
CBD
THC
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Mother of Grapes Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
87.9%
THC
1.8%
CBD
Mother of Grapes
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Dream Lotus Wax 1g
from Sira Naturals
76.3%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Brownie Scout Live Sugar 1g - RYTHM Relax
from RYTHM
72.9%
THC
2.5%
CBD
Brownie Scout
Strain
$681 g
In-store only
88 G13 Hashplant Wax 1g
from Sira Naturals
85.1%
THC
1.9%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tincture 5ml 1:1 No Flavor
from Sira Naturals
176.1%
THC
195.4%
CBD
THC
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Fruit Chew - Green Apple 20pk
from Unknown Brand
93%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Chroma Mints
from Unknown Brand
92.4%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Liberty Chocolate Bar
from Unknown Brand
89.43mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Fruit Chew - Blue Raspberry 20pk
from Unknown Brand
87.6%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CHROMA Chocolate Drops
from Unknown Brand
48.3%
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Watermelon Fruit Chews
from Unknown Brand
84.2%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
RSO Capsules
from Liberty
94.6mg
THC
1.05mg
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CHROMA Sour Raspberry Fruit Chew
from Unknown Brand
43.5%
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Big Baby Slice Pre-Roll
from Sira Naturals
16.8%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies Pre-Rolls
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Zour Apple Pre-Rolls
from Sira Naturals
18.3%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Zour Apple
Strain
$18each
In-store only
9D4-R1 Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
9D4
Strain
$10each
In-store only
9D4-R1 Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
9D4
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Topicas Relax Massage Oil with Melaleuca Oil
from Revolutionary Clinics
267%
THC
14.4%
CBD
Coconut Oil
Strain
$80each
In-store only
Nordic Goddess 1:1 Body Balm
from Nordic Goddess
264.32mg
THC
300.16mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Purient Personal Lubricant
from Sira Naturals
328.67%
THC
19.83%
CBD
THC
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Slim Case (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Slim Case (Saddle)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Pouch (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Pouch (Saddle)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Storage Caddy (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$140each
In-store only
Littlejohn Smell Proof Storage Caddy (Saddle)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$140each
In-store only
Elements King Size Rolling Paper
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
RAW Unbleached Roll-Up Tips
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
RAW Cones Classic King Size 3 Pack
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
BIO STIX
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
12