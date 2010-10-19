Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Silverpeak Apothecary is Aspen's premier cannabis retailer. Our knowledgable and approachable budtenders happily guide you through our curated product selection to find the best cannabis product to fit your needs. Be sure to visit our mercantile shop for accessories and CBD products.
Silverpeak flower is responsibly harvested at our state-of-the-art grow facility, located just 12 miles down the Roaring Fork River. All our flower is meticulously hand-cultivated, harvested, trimmed, and cured to perfection.