Here at Simply Cannabis we provide our patients with fresh, top quality, locally grown, medical grade marijuana in the safest fashion as possible. We try to cater to all needs whether it's to calm a severe medical condition or to assist with daily aches and pains. We want to help you with your medicinal needs! We started this company due to one of our caregivers having a severe case of Crohn's Disease and we started by searching for the perfect strain to help with all her pain and inflammation and after finally finding the perfect strain for her we wanted to be able to help others with the same problems, and from then on we started assisting people with similar needs and now we're helping everyone with problems from anxiety and depression to PTSD and ADHD; anything that can be dealt with by using medical marijuana medicinally, we will be the ones there to help you medicate with the best flower you can find in the area, so you will finally feel a sense of relief! We work with local farmers in this lovely state of Maine growing several strains of organic cannabis tailoring toward all sorts of ailments, symptoms and diseases or whichever best suits our client's condition's and needs! We now even provide strain paperwork with our products so our patients are aware of exactly what the products are contained of and what the THC and CBD percentages and many other percentages are as well! All patients are REQUIRED to have a medical marijuana card issued and must be 21 years of age or older as well as possess a valid State ID or drivers license to match it. If you do not have a medical marijuana card we can assist you with obtaining one at www.cheapmedcards.com, it only takes 5 minutes to go through the process! Please use our promotional code “maps411” during the online sign up process to receive a discount making the entire medical marijuana card AND process cost you only 54 dollars in total! You'll receive a print out in your email of your temporary medical card the very moment you speak over the phone with a nurse at www.cheapmedcards.com and this can be printed out and used as your medical card until you receive your real one in the mail a day or two later! It's that easy! We will happily go over the process with you and how it all works for anyone with any questions at all. Check out our website with daily specials, current menu, delivery hours, Simply Cash Rewards Program and more! You can now become a member on our website within 2 minutes and once you do and start ordering online you'll start receiving Simply Cash Rewards to go towards your future donations! Start an account on our website and place your order online today!! (Please text 207-604-8392 if you haven't received verification of your online order via text within a half hour of the time that the order was placed; Simply Cash Rewards can also be accrued by placing orders via text/call/email) http://www.simplycannabis207.com No children are allowed to be present whatsoever.