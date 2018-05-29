ronnie877
5.0
10 reviews
Friendly service, beautiful flower with great prices
awesome buds!!!!!!!
Great location
Terpee Slurpee was INCREDIBLE!!
What an incredible strain, right?! So glad you were able to give it a try and even more happy that you liked it so much! Come back for more super strains!
These guys were awesome, no complaints what so ever. quality, selection, and knowledgable about my condition. Thanks so much guys!
Your welcome!! Thank you for using Simply Cannabis 207!
Great quality and good prices. That's what matters to me. Every bag every nug is proper. Very happy with them. The extras they throw in put a nice smile on my face. Very happy to help you and work with your schedule 👍
Thank you for your kind words!
Great customer service skills. Flower was great. Will come again.
Thank you! Hope to hear from you soon!
They made my first time experience pleasant and exciting! Jaime answered all my questions and was very honest and knowledgeable. Something you don't find everyday.
Thank You for your kind words. We do our best.
Garlic breath is some of the best bud I’ve seen in years! 🔥
Yes that was some real good smoke!
Great people with amazing vision on there quality of product. Would recommend trying them out!
We here at Simply Cannabis thanks you on your kind words!