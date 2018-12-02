Follow
Sira Naturals - Needham
(866) 420-SIRA
96 products
Financial Hardship Discount- 20%
Valid 2/12/2018
We offer a 20% discount for patients with a demonstrated financial hardship in Needham.
To be enrolled in our program, you’ll need: A valid Masshealth Eligibility Letter or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Card Proof of verifiable income below 300% of Federal Poverty Level guidelines
All Products
Night Terror
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Hurkle
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Cookies N' Cream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tardis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Sira 88 G13 Hashplant Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Tardis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Sira Full Spectrum Booster Hybrid Syringe .5ml
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Moonrocks - Indica
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Sira Tardis Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Chuck OG Terp Sauce 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Sira Blueberry Shatter 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Full Spectrum Booster Indica Syringe .5ml
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Sira Sundae Driver Rosin 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Full Spectrum Booster Sativa Syringe .5ml
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Sira Chuck OG Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Sira Banana Sundae Terp Sauce 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Sira Tardis Shatter .5g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Sira Lemon Walker Wax 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Sira Hybrid Moonrocks 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Sira Chuck OG Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Blueberry Terp Crystals 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Dream Lotus Wax 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Sira Fried Ice Cream Shatter 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Watermelon Boax Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira LA Sherb Wax 1g
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
THC Cinnamon Tincture
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sea Salt - Micro THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
THC No Flavor Tincture
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sour Sativa Assorted Pucks 250mg 10pk
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1:1 No Flavor Tincture
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Massachewsetts Chai Spice CBD Caramel 5pk
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sweet CBD Assorted Pucks 250mg 10pk
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sira No Flavor CBD Tincture 300mg
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sweet Sativa Fruit Pucks
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
123