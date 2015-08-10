Our mission at SkunkRx is to provide the best quality cannabis in Southern Oregon. We specialize in indoor grown flower as well as maintaining a wide selection of edibles, tinctures, concentrates and topicals. We strive to set an example in quality, compassion and education in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Our experienced staff is dedicated to provide exceptional customer service to ensure a positive and comfortable experience to all of our patients and guests. Currently Medical Patients & Recreational Patients