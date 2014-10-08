Alicialivy on November 11, 2019

I rarely write reviews just saying! This is the best dispo in the valley. I have been all over the area trying different places but Sky is the best. They rarely EVER run out of their daily specials! They had a $97 ounce and they still were stocked up in the evening hours yesterday (with multiple strains to choose from)! I’m so happy with the prices but also the quality. I would rather pay full price here or get a daily special than get a deal anywhere else. I know I’m getting a high THC if I shop at Sky. Lastly, the staff! They are so knowledgeable and kind! They greet with a smile and always are very helpful. A lot of other dispos give me the “hurry up” vibe when I’m shopping. I feel lucky to have Sky as my dispo ❤️