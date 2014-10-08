Jrod480
Good selection, convenient hours, super helpful and friendly staff. They play great music too!
Thanks for feeling our vibe and for sharing this! We're so happy you are enjoying your time at Sky! We can't wait to see you again soon!
4.7
10 reviews
My go to dispensary they always have what I need
Glad we're able to help! Thank you for being a patient at Sky!
Thank u for ur help tonight. The blackberry Kush is definitely good for my body pain.. I have MS n this helped me have no pain for a few hours. Thank u for having great products.
Hello there, we're so happy that we were able to find something to help you. Thank you for sharing and for being our patient! Be well and come see us again soon!
I rarely write reviews just saying! This is the best dispo in the valley. I have been all over the area trying different places but Sky is the best. They rarely EVER run out of their daily specials! They had a $97 ounce and they still were stocked up in the evening hours yesterday (with multiple strains to choose from)! I’m so happy with the prices but also the quality. I would rather pay full price here or get a daily special than get a deal anywhere else. I know I’m getting a high THC if I shop at Sky. Lastly, the staff! They are so knowledgeable and kind! They greet with a smile and always are very helpful. A lot of other dispos give me the “hurry up” vibe when I’m shopping. I feel lucky to have Sky as my dispo ❤️
Hello Alicia, thank you for sharing this with us and for putting these kind words together. It means a lot to us that your experience is well guided and comfortable. We're so happy you're enjoying our deals and our cannabis! Thank you for being a patient with us, we can't wait to have you in again soon!
Great local stop. They always have what I need, and make me feel comfortable purchasing here.
We're so happy we're a comfortable stop for your medical needs! Please come see us again soon! Thank you for being a patient at Sky!
Sky is my go to dispo , there isn’t anywhere else like it when I walk in it’s like I’m coming to see all my friends . Everyone is great to talk to . #1 in my book 🤗🤗🤗
We're delighted to hear that we're your go-to dispensary! We love seeing familiar faces and sharing the love! Come see us again soon! Thank you for sharing and for being a patient at Sky!
My favorite dispensary with my favorite bud tenders!!
Wow! that says something for sure! Thank you for choosing us as your favorite dispensary! We can't wait to see you again!
Fast and efficient. Great info on strains, and always friendly.
Kayla, we're so happy you're getting what you need with us! We are happy you're enjoying the information we give out about our strains and our staff. We hope you see us again soon!
The best in Az
Well, thank you! Mighty kind of you to say! We hope to have you in again soon!
Sky dispensary - Ahwatukee is in my opinion the best medical marijuana dispensary in the area. The deals both (daily/flash) are awesome. No matter what day I go in, I walk out a happy patient/customer. The staff is incredible, they remember their patients and always take the time to answer any questions you may have regarding any of their amazing products. You never have much of a wait, it's located directly off of the highway for easy access, and they open early and stay open late. I highly recommend checking this dispensary out.
We're elated that you took the time to put these words together for a review for us! We appreciate it and you for being a patient at Sky! We hope to see you again soon!