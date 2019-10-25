Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
**We will be closing early on Halloween at 7pm. Have a safe and fun holiday. Trick or Treat!**
About
**We have a passion for Cannabis and Care!**
Welcome to Sky Dispensaries - Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Mesa! We strive to provide the highest quality medical marijuana and deliver the best value in the state of Arizona. Try us out, and see the difference...we hope to become your favorite destination for education and purchase of medical cannabis products.
Visit one of the best AZ Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in the Valley! Our dispensary is conveniently located on the Southeast Corner of N Higley Road & E University Drive, in Mesa.