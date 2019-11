shefishes2 on November 19, 2019

I have shopped at sky before and went in to Sky for a special on cartridges and was sold a low thc and high CBD cartridge when I wanted a strong thc content cartridge. I’m a rookie with vaping so when the female sales rep said it had 23% THC I thought that was high. The $70 one was the large size and by the time I finished it I went to get the second one and realized I didn’t get the same free I got half the size free which is false advertising. When I called they said that was the deal and nothing they will do and to save someone else I might as well give the name of the cartridge Select. I also wrote select and have heard nothing from them stating their products don’t work as expected.To spend $70 and could not get high pissed me off. Took it back to the store and the woman said we don’t do returns and you don’t get high from these you get stoned first from the flower then smoke this to stay stoned that was actually the answer I got. I said the reason I bought the Vape pen was to be able to smoke in public.? That’s the help I got. I called them and basically after A bunch of BS excuses and blaming select and blaming Each human body is different and reacts differently, they said nothing they can do. I don’t know about you but to me that’s not doing business correctly and so very clear I will not go back to sky dispensaries in Mesa on University.