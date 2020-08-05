Shop by category
About this dispensary
Skymint - Lansing (Saginaw St)
At Skymint, we believe access to the best cannabis plants can help you live your best life. So, we grow them right here in Michigan, giving you farm-to-stash freshness at the best value around. We treat our plants like people – tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them our favorite music. We treat our people like the artists they are, giving them the resources they need to create life changing experiences for all. Why? Because we’ve seen what happens when happy people make happy plants: they make more happy people. We hope you’re one of them.