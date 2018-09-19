Cummingsamandajt on October 17, 2019

Was really freaked out when I first stepped in there! It was the first Dispo I had been to that had iPads to look through menus! It actually turned out to been amazingly convenient and they have no problem actually grabbing the product for you to see physically either. I also love their loyalty program along with the fact I can place an order online prior to going since I live an hour away. It’s nice to be able to just have to pay for my order and then head right out. Staff is ridiculously friendly and knowledgeable. Location is clean and very appealing to the eye. They have special products they have in a glass display. Everything about this place is top notch and if you get the chance I would definitely check this place out!