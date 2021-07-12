I went in last night was the last costumer and got the buy 3 get one deal which is awesome but when I looked at the receipt I noticed that I got charged for 11 8th when I was only bought and received 10 so was charged for and extra 8th and when I realized it was passed 9 so I called hoping there was a answering machine I could leave a message to try to resolve this ASAP but there wasn’t one, so I’m hoping we can get this fixed so I can change my review because I love this place the employees and the product, skymint don’t fail me now lol