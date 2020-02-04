186 products
GOLD LABEL CBD FLOWER - SOUR GUMMI
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
18.9%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
GOLD LABEL CBD FLOWER - FUJI
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
19.4%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
BLACK LABEL CBD FLOWER - DIESEL PUFF
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
20.72%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
BLACK LABEL CBD FLOWER - COBBLER #5
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
18.6%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
BLACK LABEL CBD FLOWER - CHERRY COUGH #3
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
16.9%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Citrix
from Skymint
14.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato 33
from Skymint
17.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Skymint
14.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Skymint
15.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Punch Breath
from Skymint
18.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Kush
from Skymint
0%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Daquiri
from Skymint
22.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Daiquiri
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbnado
from Skymint
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Skymint
13.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Skymint
11.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
from Skymint
19.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wonka Bars #13
from Skymint
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Blend 3:1 1G
from Mary's Medicinals
17.66%
THC
46.01%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Original Glue 1G
from Mary's Medicinals
71.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Northern Berry 1G
from Mary's Medicinals
81.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express 1G
from Mary's Medicinals
81.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Durban Poison 1G
from Mary's Medicinals
78.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Northern Lights PAX Pod .5G
from Mary's Medicinals
71.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Gelato PAX Pod .5G
from Mary's Medicinals
71.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream PAX Pod .5G
from Mary's Medicinals
78.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
White Widow 1G
from Unknown Brand
89.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze 1G
from Unknown Brand
92.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Green Crack 1G
from Unknown Brand
97.69%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver 1G
from Unknown Brand
80.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Pina Collision 1G
from Unknown Brand
78.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Melonade 1G
from Unknown Brand
79.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Divorce Cake 1G
from Unknown Brand
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church OG 1G
from Unknown Brand
81.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Bomb Pop Disposable .3G
from Skymint
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Blueberry - Disposable .3G
from Skymint
68.69%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Cannalope Haze .5G
from Skymint
81.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Northern Lights .5G
from Skymint
84.88%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Blueberry .5G
from Skymint
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Mimosa Dab Tabs Trial Size
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16½ g
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies Dab Tabs Trail Size
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16½ g
In-store only
