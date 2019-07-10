javier256 on September 8, 2019

When you pull up it looks like a doctors office, nice and clean on the exterior. I was blown away once I walked in. Checking in was a breeze as everything was all digital. Once in the provisioning area I was blown away by the displays. All strains were on display with a monitor to scroll through the different strains on hand. The strains that were on hand you could view through the display canister with a built in magnifying lens in the top as well as smell the product. Displays were on point! And Sara was very helpful in finding a strain for my pain. Definitely will stop in again when I’m in the area. I can’t comment on the quality yet.