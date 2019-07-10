Tydavid28
Friendly staff Helpful Great products
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
Friendly staff Helpful Great products
I love this place. No pressure and 100% tested, so I know what I am buying. And they have great sales too
Thank you! We're glad you enjoyed your experience at Skymint and look forward to seeing you in the near future!
Great place. Friendly and chill staff. I go here pretty often. Would recommend it easily. Very solid selection, and very well kept. Only a small complaint that often their wax cups are a pain to get open. Seems to cool off sometimes on the way home, and get up by the seal and makes twisting it off a challenge.
Thanks for stopping by! We look forward to having you back soon and will look further into the packaging issue you mentioned. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention!
I love this place. would return.
We're glad to hear you enjoyed! Please come see us again in the near future!
jessy thanks for hooking me up and being my budtender
Thank YOU for stopping by! We appreciate your business and hope to have you back soon!
Awesome
We're glad you enjoyed! Please come see us again soon and have a great day!
good
Thanks for the awesome review! We appreciate you stopping by and hope to have you back in the near future!
Awesome place
Thank you for the kind words! We really appreciate you choosing Skymint and hope t have you back in the near future!
When you pull up it looks like a doctors office, nice and clean on the exterior. I was blown away once I walked in. Checking in was a breeze as everything was all digital. Once in the provisioning area I was blown away by the displays. All strains were on display with a monitor to scroll through the different strains on hand. The strains that were on hand you could view through the display canister with a built in magnifying lens in the top as well as smell the product. Displays were on point! And Sara was very helpful in finding a strain for my pain. Definitely will stop in again when I’m in the area. I can’t comment on the quality yet.
Thanks for leaving a review! Skymint stores are designed to make the guest experience easy, interactive and comfortable. We have an open floor plan that makes the shopping experience seamless! Please come see us again soon and have a great day.
Jesse and Moon were extremely helpful! Jesse is extremely knowledgable with concentrates and moon is just beyond helpful and easy going! Seems to enjoy her job and it reflects onto those around her!
This is great to hear! Our specialists are warm and welcoming people that strive to create an environment that is comfortable and intuitive. We appreciate you choosing Skymint and look forward to your next visit!