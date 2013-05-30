The Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center ("TCS") is a non-profit medical cannabis dispensary open in Providence, RI since April 2013. TCS will serve as a model facility, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism while operating in full compliance with state law. The goal of the center is to provide affordable, quality medicine to eligible patients in an environment focused on safety, privacy, convenience, and comfort. We will also be offering various holistic services such as yoga, reiki, acupuncture and more, free of charge to our registered patients. It is our vision to provide a complete wellness center in a soothing, healing, and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. Various educational seminars will be held for all patients and caregivers. There will be a state of the art lab on site to ensure the absolute highest quality of medicine free of pesticides, harmful molds, and other toxins. Potency and percentages of thc, cbd and cbn will be labeled on all medicine. Research dedicated to all fields of cannabis will always be of paramount importance at TCS.