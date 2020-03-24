Smack'd Dispensary
Deals at Smack'd Dispensary
Browse in-store only promotions.
$$ Smack'd Prerolls (3 for $10) or (6 for $18) $5 Smack'd 1G Premium Prerolls (5 for $22) $6 Sooner Extracts 1G Prerolls (5 for $27) $8 Smack'd Shatter/Keif Infused 1.75g Prerolls $8.50 Country Cannabis 1G Infused Prerolls $17 Country Cannabis Mini Preroll 5 packs
$18 each or 6 For $96!!! Smack'd Edibles and Extracts 1.1 Gram 90% THC Premium ccell cartridges. Available in Acapulco Gold, Obama Kush, Dogwalker Og, Runtz, Zkittles, Pennywise and Trainwreck ALL PRICES OUT THE DOOR!!
ALL PRICES OUT THE DOOR!! All Prices 1 Gram Prices!! Oil Tycoon Caviar- $38 Oil Tycoon Live Resin - $42 Oil Tycoon Crumble -$35 Slow Burn Live Concentrates - $35 HashCo Concentrates - $38 Dab Daddy Diamonds- $25 Smack'd Moonrocks - $15 Smack'd Shatter - $16 Smack'd Extracts Wax - $18 Smack'd Extracts Crumble - $20 Smack'd Extracts Live Sugar - $20 Smack'd 1.1 Gram Carts - $18 ALL PRICES OUT THE DOOR!!! Tax Included!!
Spend $100 to enter to win a penny ounce from our top shelf, Spend $75 and enter to win a large glass bong, Spend $50 and spin the prize wheel for a chance at a penny preroll and more!!
