Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Small Town Buds is Alberta's First Cannabis Licensee. A locally owned and operated Cannabis store with first class experience. Small Town Buds strives to deliver the best customer service possible. We care about the culture and strive to convey that with our customers. Come check us out, Weed love to see you!