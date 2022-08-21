5 Reviews of Smoke Show Dispensary
August 21, 2022
Great place and the ladies are very knowledgeable plus great products.
July 14, 2022
terrible dispensary. no phone number to call to check availability on anything. they won’t do exchanges even when THEY mess up the order. this place is absolute trash don’t waste your money here
May 13, 2022
I got the $120 Oz of Indica (Kushberry), The bud is amazing quality, especially for the price! I was given a joint and sticker, Great service, Will be coming back again!
February 10, 2022
Every woman that works there is SO knowledgeable and friendly! It’s such a far drive for me, but even with these increasingly steep gas prices, their amazing quality buds, incredible deals and beautiful smiles make every trip absolutely worth it!
February 7, 2022
Love the knowledgeable staff. Nice selection of flower, pre rolls, edibles. Nice selection without being mind-boggling. Ask about the gift boxes! If you're old school, like me, and legal weed blows your mind, this is a great resource for you. Ask questions!