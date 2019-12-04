Follow
Smokey's 420 House - Fort Collins
Deals
1906 Promotion
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Buy Any 1906 Product, Get One for $1
Excludes 1906 Drops. Adult Use Only. Stock & Strains may vary by location. While Supplies Last.
All Products
Kali D 1 Gram (H)
from Smokey's
17.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Kali D
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
Ambulance Shake 1 Gram
from Smokey's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Ambulance Smokey's 7 Gram Quarter
from Smokey's
15.37%
THC
11.75%
CBD
Ambulance
Strain
$59.99¼ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Indica 3.5g Eighth- Purple OG
from Honest Marijuana
24.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Shake 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Blue Nina 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
24.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Nina
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Ambulance 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
In-store only
Flo Limone 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo Limone
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Indica Eighth 3.5g- Death Valley OG
from Willie's Reserve
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Valley OG
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon OGC 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
16.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OGC
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
The Purps 7 Gram Quarter (IH)
from Smokey's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$74.99¼ oz
In-store only
The Purps Shake 1 Gram (IH)
from Smokey's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Tangerine Power 7 Gram Quarter (IH)
from Smokey's
18.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$59.99¼ oz
In-store only
Bio Chem BX (IH) 7 Gram Quarter
from Smokey's
17.89%
THC
___
CBD
$74.99¼ oz
In-store only
DOG Smokey's 7 Gram Quarter (IH)
from Smokey's
7.2%
THC
7.84%
CBD
DOG
Strain
$59.99¼ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Sherbert 1 Gram
from Smokey's
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Sherbert
Strain
$13.991 g
In-store only
Blackberry Kush 1 Gram (OS)
from Smokey's
16.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Sativa 3.5g Eighth- Golden Goat
from Honest Marijuana
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Indica Eighth 3.5g- Purple Punch
from Willie's Reserve
26.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Indica 3.5g Eighth- Black Dog Kush
from Honest Marijuana
24.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Dog Kush
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Smokey's Popcorn 1 Gram Indica- Guptilla #1
from Smokey's
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Guptilla #1
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Smokey's In House Sativa Shatter 1g- Island Sweet Skunk
from HRVST/Smokey's
72.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
The Lab Indica HTE Live Resin Pod 500mg- Grape God
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.99each
In-store only
Lucky Turtle 1:1 Syringe 1g- CBD 1:1
from Lucky Turtle
33%
THC
35%
CBD
1:1 CBD:THC
Strain
$57.99each
In-store only
Boulder Built Sativa Live Terp Sugar 1g- Klone Cookies
from Boulder Built
54.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Klone Cookies
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
The Lab Hybrid Live Resin Pod 500mg- Lilac Diesel
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$63.99each
In-store only
Honest Indica Shatter 1g- Pura Vida
from Honest Marijuana
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$17.99each
In-store only
Nokhu Labs Hybrid Live Hashish 1g- White 99
from Nokhu Labs
57.52%
THC
0.12%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
710 Labs Indica Live Resin Sugar 1g- Lemon Heads
from 710 Labs
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Heads
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
WonderLeaf Hybrid Cartridge 500mg- Dorothy
from Wonderleaf
86.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Dorothy
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
The Flower Collective Sativa Bubble Blunt 1.1g- Lemon Zkittles
from The Flower Collective
39.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Zkittles
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Kush Masters Sativa Wax 1g- Cookie Chem
from Kush Master
67.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Chem
Strain
$21.99each
In-store only
Nomad Extracts Indica Live Resin 1g- Lavendar Lime
from Nomad Extracts
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavendar Lime
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
Smokey's In House Indica Shatter 1g- Hashberry
from Smokey's
65.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Hashberry
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Keef Pods Indica 500mg- Northern Lights
from Keef Cola
86.01%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Green Dot Sativa Shatter 1g- Maui
from Green Dot
61.24%
THC
5.44%
CBD
Maui
Strain
$20.99each
In-store only
Shift Cannabis Premium Distillate Indica Cartridge 500mg- Cherry Kush
from Shift Cannabis
85.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Kaviar Indica Moonrocks 1g- Danky OG
from Kaviar
68.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Danky OG
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Kaviar Hybrid Moonrocks 1g- Alien King
from Kaviar
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien King
Strain
$22.99each
In-store only
Kush Masters Indica Live Diamonds 1g- Purple Punch
from Kush Master
76.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
