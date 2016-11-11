With an emphasis on both sustainability and corporate social responsibility, Smokey’s 420 strives to offer our customers the finest clean cannabis that can be found in the area. We have a very unique CBD pricing structure, only marking those high CBD products up enough to cover admin fees, resulting in some of the lowest CBD pricing in the state. We use a Living Soil cultivation method, consisting of organic inputs and natural practices so that the plant can uptake nutrients as needed, rather than force feeding the plant synthetics. We believe in transparency and offer clinics in our stores to educate and bring the public in on what we are doing. Whether you're shopping Northern Colorado for concentrates, naturally-grown flowers, or anything else under the Sun, Smokey's is sure to have what you're looking for! Proudly serving Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley/Garden City since 2010. DIRECTIONS: From Estes Park: Follow US-34 E to N Wilson Ave in Loveland. Continue on N Wilson Ave. Take Taft Hill Rd to US-287 N/S College Ave in Fort Collins. Turn left onto US-287 N/S College Ave. From Downtown Loveland: Drive North on US-287 about 7.7 miles. Take a right on Smokey St and your first immediate left. From Denver / I-25N: Follow I-25 N to CO-392/East County Road 32 in Larimer County. Take exit 262 from I-25 N. Follow CO-392/East County Road 32 and US-287 N/S College Ave to SE Frontage Rd From the East: Head West on US-34W. Keep West until Loveland, taking exit for Fort Collins via I-25. Drive North and take Exit 262 for CO-392 toward Windsor. Follow CO-392/East County Road 32 and US-287 N/S College Ave to SE Frontage Rd. From the North: Head southwest on I-25 S. Take exit 265 for Harmony Rd, Turn right onto E Harmony Rd (signs for Ft Collins). Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto US-287 S/S College Ave,turn left onto Smokey St.