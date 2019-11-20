Follow
Smokey's
(780) 440-2912
158 products
7ACRES White Widow
from 7ACRES
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora Temple
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.72⅛ oz
In-store only
LBS Moonbeam
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
EDISON Blue Velvet
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Farms Blue Dream (High THC)
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke Go
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei Free
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Genetics Sour Kush
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Great White Shark
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
7ACRES White Widow
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei Balance
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
7ACRES Jean Guy 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99⅛ oz
In-store only
High Tide Dark Star
from Maricann
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hexo Bayou flower
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Canaca Select - Green Cush
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Up Meridian
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
EDISON City Lights
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alta Vie Cabaret
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Riff Sunday Special
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
BC Sungrown Blue Dream
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Emerald Health White Rhino
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hexo Tsunami flower
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.99¼ oz
In-store only
High Tide Headband
from Maricann
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Purple Chitral
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed Balmoral
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed Penelope
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tweed Bakerstreet
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei Sense
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canaca Mango
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed Highlands
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
EDISON Casa Blanca
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Acreage Pharms Sensi Star
from Acreage Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna Farms Pink Kush (High THC)
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Symbl Grape Royale
from Emblem Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Zenabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
1234