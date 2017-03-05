Denver Metro's premier late night dispensary & anti-prohibition museum. Open 8am to Midnight daily. Recreational 21+ Walk through the speakeasy-style, hidden doorway back in time to 1870, five years before the first drug laws were passed and the dawn of prohibition began. Take your time, browse the showroom, and admire the art and history at this one-of-a-kind recreational dispensary. A beautiful, unique shopping experience with friendly, knowledgeable budtenders make this shop the premier destination in the Denver metro. Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until Midnight. This is Denver Metro's finest late night dispensary. Smokin Gun Apothecary proudly opens their doors to the cannabis communities in the surrounding Glendale neighborhoods. This premier recreational dispensary meticulously hand selects and carries top-quality marijuana products to exceed even the most veteran cannabis connoisseur’s standards. The Glendale dispensary team at Smokin Gun Apothecary is committed to creating a comfortable environment for their cannabis customers and strives to continue providing excellent customer service. Operating for over a year, Smokin Gun Apothecary is Glendale’s Ballot Amendment 20 compliant recreational marijuana dispensary. Staff The Smokin Gun Apothecary team is dedicated to assisting their cannabis community however they can. They take the time to learn about their recreational marijuana products and the vendors they come from to properly inform their cannabis clientele on the proper use, effects, and benefits of their product. This passionate team is committed to serving each Glendale customer and creating an atmosphere where patrons can safely browse and address any questions or concerns relating to the product or make general recommendations. Products This Glendale recreational marijuana dispensary carries hundreds of high-quality medical marijuana products, lab-tested assuring potency and quality. Specializing in flower, Smokin Gun Apothecary carries over forty strains of finely cultivated strains like Ogre Kush, Alien OG, Cookies and Cream, and Dunafund Diesel, their signature strain cured to perfect to retain maximum potency. Extract enthusiasts will appreciate the extensive selection of concentrates available in at this recreational dispensary in a variety of assorted shatters, crumbles, dab oils, and live resin flavors. Their premium line of vape products includes refillable cartridges and disposable pens in a collection of formulated flavors designed to provide relief. Smokin Gun Apothecary’s menu of cannabis-infused edibles includes treats like cookie dough, chocolate bars, mints, cookies, brownies, lollipops and drinks like juices and marijuana-infused sodas. They also provide a collection of patches to creams for cannabis clients who prefer topical relief and a series of smoking accessories. Service Location Smokin Gun Apothecary is located on Colorado Blvd, next to Shotgun Wille's, down the street from Wells Fargo, Applebee’s, and Chick-fil-A. Cannabis clients in the surrounding Glendale, Englewood, Denver, Aurora, Colfax, Wellshire, Lakewood, Sheridan, Cherry Hills Village, Edgewater, Wheat Ridge, and Lakeside communities can find high-quality marijuana products at this Glendale recreational marijuana dispensary. Location Information The city of Glendale is located in an enclave of Arapahoe County, Colorado and is considered a Home Rule Municipality. Nestled on the banks of Cherry Creek, the Four Mile House Museum is a Denmark Landmark offers tours around the historic house and learn about the craftsmanship of the historic barns and outbuildings or relax, lay down a blanket, and enjoy the beautiful weather under a shady tree. Explore the new Kirkland Museum of Decorative Art located on artist Vance Kirkland’s estate mounting exhibits of art by Kirkland and other artists like Edgar Britton and Otto Bach. With such a rich history of art and architecture, Smokin Gun Apothecary is proud to continue serving their cannabis community high-quality marijuana products.