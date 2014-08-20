Smuggler Brothers brings a premier northwest Marijuana Mercantile to the gateway of the north cascades in the Skagit Valley. This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.