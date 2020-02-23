Snapdragon Hemp - East Ridge (CBD only)
Deals
Our newest oil is combination of three CBD distillates for max potency of CBD THC and CBN you could ever find in a bottle labeled CBD. We have Stress, sleep or boost options in three sizes: 1000mg $50 2000mg $80 4000mg $120 At the prices there is no need to shop anywhere else. With our price match guarantee we can take care of you today so you can get the relief you need!
Our newest oil is combination of three CBD distillates for max potency of CBD THC and CBN you could ever find in a bottle labeled CBD. We have Stress, sleep or boost options in three sizes: 1000mg $50 2000mg $80 4000mg $120 At the prices there is no need to shop anywhere else. With our price match guarantee we can take care of you today so you can get the relief you need!